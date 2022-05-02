“Because our goal is majorly to contribute to and support the society, we have taken it upon ourselves to provide free yoga classes for the pregnant women,” says Jimoh Awawu Folake, a senior board member of Fly Fitness Factory.

While Olokede Oluwatobi Samuel, the supervisor of all Fly Fitness Factory outlets, makes sure these goals are being achieved.

Also speaking about the Fly Fitness Factory’s impact on society, the Executive Board Member, Badmus Haishah Omotunde popularly known as Nana, and the Auditor General, Yusuf Balkis Oluwakemi said the organization will embark on some humanitarian projects starting with their immediate environment.

“In the last 30days, we took it upon ourselves to dispense financial support to Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.” This happened on the street and on social media, all looked into by Olokede Oluwatobi Samuel and Jimoh Awawu Folake, monitored by Badmus Haishah Omotunde and Yusuf Balkis Oluwakemi.

“That’s not the end, we are working on more humanitarian projects that will touch lives in our immediate environment,” the Director and the CEO in persons of Akanni Omotara and Bolarinwa Kashif said.