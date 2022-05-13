A gender advocate and President , World Women Leading Change Nigeria, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has said that beauty queens across Nigeria have the capacity to unify young people, women and bring hope to the common man.

According to her, beyond being beautiful faces, winners of pageantry shows can help inspire and ginger the spirit of can-do in young people to let them know they can achieve all they aspire in life irrespective of gender and background.

Ogenna who was recently appointed chairperson Directorate of Queens Affairs and Related Matters Committee of Association of Beauty Pageants and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria, ABPFEON spoke at inuguration press conference of the association.

She said her committee will create an enabling environment for mentorship, sponsorship, development, integration, growth and leadership.

Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri is also Founder of Motivating African Youths Initiative which is a Pan African Movement geared towards securing a better future for women and youths .

Former Queen of Aso International and ex Miss Tourism Nigeria, she is also a public speaker.

The committee has as members, Queen Mercy Atang, Queen Isabella Ayuk and Queen Dimma Edochie.

Queen Mercy Atang who is also Secretary of the Committee of Directorate of Queens Affairs and Related Matters is a BBNaija former housemate, former Face Of Democracy Southern Nigeria, former Miss Nigeria International and winner of Miss International World Classic which took place in Florida, United States of America, in 2018.

Queen Isabella Ayuk is Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria 2012 and Organiser of Most Beautiful Girl In Cross River, a committee member while Queen Dimma Edochie is former Face Of Nigeria World and organizer of Face Of Nigeria Enugu.

The meeting also had in attendance chairmen of State chapters and discussions took places extensively on how to meaningfully engage the youths more in the project Nigeria.