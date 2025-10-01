True independence is freedom from fear, says Ogenna Walter-Ekwubiri

By Nnasom David

ABUJA — As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Anniversary, Dr. Ogenna Walter-Ekwubiri, Founder of the Motivating African Youths Initiative and Country President of World Women Leading Change, has urged national leaders to confront insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), warning that independence means little when citizens live under constant fear.

Walter-Ekwubiri described the killing of 29-year-old journalist Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu in Katampe as a painful reminder of the growing violence in Abuja. She noted that such tragedies expose the gap between national celebrations of freedom and the realities Nigerians face daily.

“The death of Somtochukwu is not just another statistic — it is a national alarm bell. True independence is not only about self-rule; it is about safety, dignity, and freedom from fear,” she said.

Citing official data, she highlighted the rising insecurity in the FCT, pointing out that more than 1,000 crimes were recorded in 2024, including kidnappings, armed robberies, and “one-chance” attacks. Reports also show that violent incidents between mid-2023 and mid-2024 claimed dozens of lives, while ransom payments in the territory exceeded ₦126 million in just six months.

The activist and entrepreneur called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, the National Assembly, and security chiefs to take urgent steps, insisting that Abuja requires nothing less than a state of emergency on insecurity.

She proposed visible security presence, advanced surveillance systems, stricter border controls, a more responsive justice system, and deeper community engagement as part of measures to restore safety in the capital.

Walter-Ekwubiri concluded that Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day should not be remembered only for ceremonies and speeches but for a renewed national commitment to the protection of lives.

“The nation can only claim true freedom when its citizens are no longer captives of insecurity,” she added.