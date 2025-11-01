Ex-beauty queen, Tomi Salami, partners LASEPA on youth environmental awareness training

By Benjamin Njoku

Former beauty queen, Tomi Salami, has partnered with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to promote environmental awareness among young people through the “Catch Them Young” Environmental Awareness Convention.

The second edition of this initiative is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 11, featuring over 1,500 students from Lagos public secondary schools as well as teachers, eco-advocates, influencers, celebrities, youth leaders and policymakers.

President, Aurora International Charity Foundation and convention convener, Ambassador Tomi Lydia Salami, said the summit with the theme :’Our Lagos, Our Future: Inspiring Young Minds for Sustainable Change’ is a bold call to action, focusing on building a generation of environmentally conscious young leaders equipped with the knowledge, creativity and civic responsibility to safeguard Lagos’ long-term sustainability.

“With Lagos rapidly urbanizing and facing increasing climate impact and environmental pressure,Aurora International Charity Foundation and LASEPA share a joint commitment to strengthening environmental education at the student level, as a long-term behavioral change strategy,” she said.

Tomi Salami emphasizes the importance of starting environmental education early, stating that “Lagos is not just a place we live – it is a legacy we are all responsible for.” Her initiative aims to nurture leadership, community advocacy, innovation, and civic responsibility among young Lagosians who will shape policy direction, sustainable business models, and community action

According to the former beauty queen and social entrepreneur, the convention would feature keynote sessions, eco-challenges, interactive panels, awards, climate education engagements and inspirational storytelling from role models driving environmental impact across Nigeria.

“It will also serve as a platform to nurture leadership, community advocacy, innovation and civic responsibility among young Lagosians who will one day shape policy direction, sustainable business models, and community action,” she stated.

Salami’s commitment to humanitarian causes and environmental advocacy is well-documented. Through her NGO, Aurora International Charity Foundation, she has impacted over 30,000 individuals in Nigeria, focusing on education, welfare, empowerment, and health.

This year’s edition will build on the success of her 2024 debut, which convened nearly 1,000 students in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, and received strong public endorsement for youth participation in sustainability initiatives.