By Udeme Akpan

As the energy crisis continues to hit Nigeria, Vertex NEXT(a subsidiary of Vertex Global Services) and Asia’s greatest brand said that the nation has the capacity to harness its abundant energy and other resources for development.

Nigeria, which population is estimated at over 200 million people, depends on imported petroleum products also suffers a setback because of its inability to generate, transmit and distribute adequate electricity nationwide.

But Vertex Next, which identified Nigeria’s endowment, including crude oil, natural gas, water, sun and wind, noted that these need to be properly harnessed through the application of modern technologies, innovations and applications in order to meet demand, thus stimulating growth in all sectors of the economy.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the company, which has concluded plans to hold two events: Power and Water Exhibition and Conference and IoT West Africa Conference & Exhibition on June 21 – 23, 2022, at Landmark Centre, Lagos, stated that the events are targeted at building capacity and introducing new technologies, applications and innovations.

Specifically, it stated: “Energy is critical for economic development and for powering basic social services such as healthcare, internet and education.

“We intend to hold a Power and Water Exhibition and Conference to increase digital and sustainable engagement in the energy sector. Power and Water Exhibition and Conference invites industry leaders and supporters to visit and explore the future of power.

Read Also: NERC confirms electricity tariff hike across 10 DisCos

The company, which disclosed that many leading brands, including Eaton, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Chint, Schlumberger, IOT Africa Networks and IHS Towers, have already indicated their interest to participate, said they will share the latest insights and technology covering Energy Transition, Energy Efficiency, Smart Metering as well as Renewables and Solar Energy.

It also stated: “The Power and Water Nigeria Event is co-located with IoT West Africa Conference & Exhibition to address the needs that have been developed by IoT companies for Energy and Utilities. The co-location will tap into open analytics solution for energy and utility companies that includes a wide range of capabilities to meet the current and future needs of providers.

“The IoT West Africa Conference and Exhibition further aims at enhancing operations in many sectors of the economy, including manufacturing (industrial) and electricity as Nigeria and other African nations struggle to provide adequate and stable power to their citizens.

“Generally, the two important events will enhance knowledge, present new technologies, bring about collaboration, partnering and aliening, capable of not only enhancing development, but also taking businesses to the next level while delivering a significant bottom line to the organisers, especially as Nigeria remains Africa’s leading economy with about $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product, GDP.”

Previously, the company had noted that, “Digitization has been recognized as the global solution to problems in manufacturing, energy, finance, healthcare, and other sectors of the economy in many nations, including Nigeria, the fastest growing economy in Africa.

“While, the Internet of Things (IoT), a network of physical objects, embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet, has started to make a positive impact in the region.

Vertex Next, which is excited about all the brands, stated: “IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is the largest independent multinational company solely focused on the emerging markets, with more than 39,000 towers proforma across its portfolio. The company continues to grow and develop its existing positions and offerings in Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda and Zambia – with a recently signed tower acquisition deal in South Africa and a tower license in Egypt.

“IHS Towers provides mission-critical communications infrastructure to its customers, most of who are leading mobile network operators, who in turn provide wireless voice and data services to their end-users. In doing so, IHS Towers helps facilitate mobile communications coverage for approximately 750 million people across its footprint, supporting economies to implement nationwide digital agendas”

“IoT is revolutionizing nearly every domain of the power industry from generation to transmission to distribution and changing how energy companies and customers interact.

“It is revolutionizing nearly every domain of the industry from generation to transmission to distribution and changing how energy companies and customers interact.

“IoT has the potential to significantly transform the industrial sector and IoT solutions are entering the domain of industrial operations. In the power sector, the IoT-based approach aids in manifesting proactive strategies into real-time gains.”