Accolades have continued to pour in for the Chief Executive Officer, Elin Group Limited and Elin Air & Aviation Services Limited, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, who recently clocked 29.

In fulfillment of its founding values, The Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid Foundation, a brainchild of the celebrant is empowering no fewer than twenty-nine women drawn from the various geo-political zones of the country.

The empowerment program is part of projects to mark the birthday celebration of its founder, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich.

The twenty-nine women drawn from underprivileged backgrounds and underserved areas, are being empowered with the provision of 2.5 million naira seed capital to set up businesses and accommodation. The estimated cost of the empowerment program is about 72.5 million naira.

The unassuming ex-beauty queen is the wife of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful and industrialist, Mr. Tein T.S Jack-Rich.