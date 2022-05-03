The Ebonyi Government on Tuesday, rewarded Mr Abraham Owutoshi, an ex-corps member with N300,000 for distinguishing himself during his service year in the state.

The Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Mr Charles Akpuenika, while making the presentation on behalf of Gov. David Umahi, said the Nasarawa-born Owutoshi impacted positively on the community where he served.

Akpuenika represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Ben Okike, said that Owutoshi would also receive a state award for distinguishing himself during the service year.

“I congratulate the awardee on behalf of the state government for an outstanding performance which should be emulated by other corps members.

“The awardee conducted Mathematics quiz competitions in the state and awarded 10 winners free Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination registration forms.

“He also offered free WAEC registration forms to the 10 last-placed contestants,” he said.

“The Ebonyi Government under the leadership of Gov. David Umahi believes in the mantra of reward for hard work and will continue to motivate individuals who contribute to the well-being of its people,” he said.

The State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Mercy Bamai, applauded the ex-corps member for heeding to the call of community development service of the scheme.

“Impacting the tenets of the community service started from the orientation camp and we are always happy to see its fruits.

“We are glad that you made the NYSC proud and urge you to continue being its good ambassador,” she said.

She noted that Owutoshi installed seven solar-powered street lights at Udemezue St., Okpaugwu, Abakaliki and converted an abandoned mono-water borehole to an electric-induced facility.

“He also installed two-water overhead tanks for the people of the area among other initiatives,” Bamai said.

Owutoshi in his remark, thanked the Ebonyi Government for the award and the NYSC for offering the springboard to contribute his quota to the good of the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Owutoshi who served under the NYSC 2020 Batch B Stream 1, is a graduate of Mathematics from the University of Abuja.