Tinubu orders immediate employment for 200 corps members, N250K cash awards

—As 10 PWDs also get automatic employment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed the immediate employment of 200 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) honorees into the federal civil service.

The President also announced ₦250, 000 cash award for the 200 honorees in recognition of their outstanding service during the 2020–2023 service years.

This is as President Tinubu showed empathy to 10 physically challenged former corps members, who sustained varying degrees of disability while serving, directing that they should be offered federal employment and assuring them that the government will never forget their sacrifice.

The President represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, at the combined President’s NYSC Honours Award Ceremony (2020-2023) in Abuja, celebrated the awardees for their “discipline, commitment, selflessness, teamwork, patriotism, and integrity.”

He assured the honorees that the “Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission will immediately begin their employment process.”

Beyond automatic employment and cash awards, every honoree—including those with disabilities—will receive a scholarship to pursue a postgraduate degree at any Nigerian university.

According to him: “In appreciation of their service to the nation, all the awardees will receive N250,000. Finally, each award recipient will be granted a scholarship to pursue postgraduate programs up to a degree in any university in the country,” he declared.

President Tinubu reinforced the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, saying: “In appreciation of these critical roles played by youth in national development, and to put them in the foreground of our economy, the government developed several youth-related programs, covering education, skills development, technology, and information sustainability.”

He called on the honorees and Nigerian youths alike “to continue to have faith in Nigeria,” urging them not to yield to those “seeking to destabilize the nation.”

The ceremony recognized the best overall performers among both male and female awardees.

The top four male awardees were:

Nunaya Polycarp Nunaya (20B – KW/20B/0001) from Adamawa State, who served in Kwara State; Okpogbo Alvin Chinedu (21A) from Imo State, who served in Cross River State; Dr. Ugwa Obinna Mark (23B) from Abia State, who served in Cross River State and Rabiu Quadri Mayokun (23C) from Osun State, who served in Rivers State.

In the female category, the best overall awardees were: Akase Pati Ence Nguwasen (21A) from Benue State, who served in Gombe State and Igwe Anne Chikaodi (23C) from Enugu State, who served in Sokoto State.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, lauded President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the future of Nigerian youth.

The Minister said: “Your presence here is a testament to the deep-rooted love you have for our nation’s young people,” highlighting the President’s record of supporting youth development initiatives.

He explained that the ceremony was an opportunity to recognise hard work, creativity, and integrity demonstrated by ex-Corps members from across Nigeria.

Olawande said: “Each outstanding honoree here today exemplifies the very best of what our youth can achieve. Their positive character and commitment have made them true role models, inspiring others nationwide,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to empowering youth through programs focused on startup support, job creation—especially in the areas of technology and renewable energy—and expanded opportunities for leadership.

He said: “Many young people have been appointed as ministers and heads of agencies, ensuring youth voices are heard and respected at the highest levels.”

He further applauded the recent increase in NYSC members’ allowance from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000, underscoring that this adjustment was a response to current economic demands and not a political gesture. “This decision reflects our recognition of the vital role youth play in nation-building,” Olawande said.

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, in his remarks, lauded the contributions of Nigerian youth to the nation’s progress, declaring them “the future of our great nation and a vital force for our collective progress and preservation of our social, cultural, and national heritage.”

Nafiu hailed recent government initiatives, expressing gratitude for President Tinubu’s approval of an ₦77,000 allowance for corps members. “This has gone a long way in boosting the morale and strength of corps members’ commitment,” he said.

The DG noted that beyond improved remuneration, the administration’s broader youth-focused agenda—such as the revitalized Nigerian Youth Investment Fund and the National Talent Export Programme have “given corps members greater access to post-service funding and global tech opportunities.”

According to Nafiu, these reforms are not “mere policies but tools of landmark transformation that will undoubtedly stand the test of time.”

He also expressed optimism over the anticipated signing of the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, calling it a “landmark piece of legislation” poised to establish a sustainable funding framework for the scheme.

The NYSC DG acknowledged four members who “paid the supreme price during the course of serving our nation,” recognizing their sacrifice and commitment.

He stressed that the diverse roles corps members have played, ranging from supporting national elections and driving voter education to promoting ICT literacy in rural schools and advancing healthcare in remote areas.

“In 2025 alone, we engaged 6,340 core medical personnel, including 2,319 doctors, to expand access to free healthcare in remote areas. Through our Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, over 4 million Nigerians benefited from free health services, malaria testing, health education, and disease prevention campaigns,” Nafiu stated.

He added that the NYSC’s skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme has been restructured to focus on “technology-driven and market-relevant training,” with over 250,000 corps members trained annually.

“As Director General, I remain deeply committed to protecting the integrity of the NYSC. The scheme is a symbol of national trust, and we are taking decisive steps to safeguard every aspect of our operations, from mobilization to deployment and service delivery,” Nafiu declared.

Addressing the awardees, Nafiu urged them to embrace their new roles as ambassadors of unity. “You may no longer wear khaki, but you now wear something even more enduring: the confidence of a great nation. This award should signify yet another chapter in your resolve and commitment to selfless dedication to serving your country, as you remain ambassadors of unity and innovators of hope,” he concluded.