Zamfara Govt pledges rewards for outstanding NYSC members

The Zamfara government has pledged to reward outstanding National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state, as part of its efforts to encourage active participation in the scheme.

Gov. Dauda Lawal made the promise in Gusau on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of the three-week orientation camp for Batch B, Stream 1 corps members posted to Zamfara.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Nasiru Galadima-Kaura, the governor commended the NYSC scheme’s contributions to the state’s development.

He described the scheme as a vital platform for national integration and socio-economic progress.

He highlighted the scheme’s positive impact in education, health, and agriculture sectors.

Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and security of corps members, hailing their resilience and discipline throughout the orientation course.

“I want to commend the corps members deployed to the state for your resilience and discipline during the three-week orientation course.

“Let me assure you that outstanding corps members who distinguish themselves during their service year will be duly recognised and rewarded.

“I urge you to approach your primary assignments with dedication,” he said.

The governor encouraged corps members to view their mandatory service year as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the state and nation.

“As you proceed to the second phase of your service year, I encourage you to put forth your best efforts,” he added.

In his remarks, Zamfara’s NYSC Coordinator, Malam Muhammad Lawan, lauded the state government for its consistent support of the NYSC scheme.

Lawan noted that during orientation, corps members received training in drills, leadership, skill acquisition, and entrepreneurship development.

They also attended lectures on national issues, security, and cultural integration.

He urged corps members serving in Zamfara to continue being good ambassadors of both the NYSC and Nigeria.

