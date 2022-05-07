A young country it was, in 1964. Nigeria was four years into independence.

An election was on to determine the fate of the land.

The result was a victory for the Northern People’s Congress, which won 162 of the 312 seats in the House of Representatives. Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was re-elected Prime Minister of Nigeria.

At the same time, in the Midwestern region of the country, precisely on the 24th of February, 1964 the families of James Iyovwaye of Aghalokpe/Jesse town and Josephine Iyovwaye of Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government and Ewu town in Ughelli South Local Government areas, both of present Delta state welcomed the cries of a son, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye.

A son, who would shake the foundations and set a new paradigm for maritime and offshore lifting across Africa, some decade after.

It is he who would redefine business leadership in modular transportation and sundry titles, to become a colossus. And like it is said in Africa, if one looks at a king’s mouth, one won’t know that those lips once suckled.

Education

Chris started his schooling days in Warri, attending the Roman Catholic Mission (RCM) School 1 (1970 – 1973), and Ohunoba Primary School Benin City (1973 – 1976), from where he proceeded to Urhobo College, Effurun (1976-1981), in present day Delta State.

Career

With a deep understanding of the subtlety of life and a knack for nurturing, Chris Iyovwaye took up a job as Auxiliary Nurse at Avenue specialist Hospital, Warri in his early life.

As an auxiliary nurse, attention to details is a desideratum. Hence, the experience garnered from that venture, came in handy, when Chris eventually went into the production section as Quality control Inspector (1986-1990) at Delta Glass Company in Ughelli.

He served as Librarian, Dulwich, Library, London, Southwark Council between 1991 and 1994. Years later, in 1995, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye would float the Wellmann Group of Companies with Zero Capital, which has, today, evolved to a Multi-Million Dollars Organization with several offices across Nigeria.

Wellmann Group is renowned in Heavy lift, Modular Weighing and Jacking System, Marine and Land Transportation. A Market Leader in the Continent of Africa in Modular Transportation; so much so that she transported 3,800 tons Cargo for Chevron, the Largest single Structure ever transported in Nigeria and the entire Gulf of Guinea. This feat has made WELLMANN indispensable, in the Chevron Meren Project and the Dangote Refinery Project.

Religious Orientation

Chris Iyovwaye is a committed and dedicated Christian who believes totally in Jesus Christ. He is a member of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), serving in the capacity of a Deacon and has been saddled with various responsibilities in statutory bodies within the Church.

Chris was a Youth leader, Chairperson, Financial Management Committee (FMC), Vice Chairperson in the Deacons Board, Chairperson Local Church Council (LCC), and current Church Board Chairman, Winners Chapel, Warri.

Exposure

It is true of humanity, that one is a product of his environment. In that paradigm it is clear that a well-travelled man is an educated man. On this you see, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, is well versed.

Like Ferdinand Magellan (1480–1521), the Portuguese explorer credited with masterminding the first expedition to circumnavigate the world, Chris Iyovwaye has travelled to all the continents of the world for business takes him regularly around.

He recalls his debut travels to the United Kingdom for the first time in 1981 in pursuit of greener pasture but later relocated back to Nigeria where he has now built a business fortune in the Oil and Gas Industry.

Social Life Et Al

When it comes to love for humanity, Chris has a large heart which cries out for the well-being of all. He has provided water for communities, built shelter for the less privileged, established many businesses, continually issues scholarships, as he continues to give hope to the hopeless in our society.

A passionate bridge builder, He is highly decorated both in the humanitarian and the Oil and Gas Sector..

Awards

Deacon Chris Iyovwaye is a recipient of several awards for his achievements and philanthropy. Prominent of which is the distinguished Nigerian Society of Engineers, “In Recognition of his sterling Leadership, Commitment and Dedication to Development Of Engineering in Nigeria”- 2021

Others include: Rotary International: “In Recognition of your Contribution to the Oil Service Industry” -2013; Lions Club International: “In Recognition of your immense Support, Dedication and Commitment to Humanity” 2017;

Grace Hands & Heart care Foundation: “In Recognition your Tirelessness Work For God and care of the widows and Less Privilege In Our society” – 2021; Institute of Leadership & Governance (USA): “In Recognition of your outstanding leadership performance in Maritime Transportation in Nigeria” – 2020

Save Urhobo Youth Forum: “Award to Honour an icon for proactive leadership, Community Development, Peace Building and Zero tolerance for a violent society” – 2019; Rotary International: “In Recognition Of Your Support For Local Content Promotion Through Innovative Engineering” – 2019;

Peace Legend Award “Peace Legend icon of the year” -2020; Deacon Chris Iyovwaye is a Nigerian Content ambassador.

Family and Philosophy

Chris is happily married to Deaconess Leri Irerhime Iyovwaye and they are blessed with Children.

He is a firm believer of the fact that no one can achieve anything if they do not have the passion for reaching that goal. As a result of this absolute passion, he believes that motivation starts to create in an entrepreneur’s mind as he takes on new tasks and learns new things in order to reach that goal.