By Edafe Gabriel

As political activities in Delta State gather momentum, preparatory to the forthcoming gubernatorial election scheduled to hold next year, the political space is awash with consultations across the state.

While political analysts have predicted the next few weeks would be characterised by deft political manoeuvrings and manipulations, it is believed that the contest will be a straight fight between the ruling PDP and the major opposition, APC.

Expectedly, both parties are already witnessing a surge in political activities and the number of aspirants appear to be on the increase as the state approaches the defining moment.

It is believed in many quarters that whoever the incumbent governor supports should have a smooth sail to clinching the PDP ticket, but this appears an uphill task at the moment thereby creating sleepless and worrisome nights in the PDP camp.

Interestingly, Deacon Chris lyovwaye, who hails from Aghalokpe, Okpe Local Government Area, LGA, in Delta Central Senatorial District has thrown his hat into the ring.

He is interested in becoming the governor of Delta State after the tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

lyovwaye was born in Warri on February 24, 1964, to the families of James lyovwaye of Aghalokpe of Jesse town and Josephine lyovwaye of Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government and Ewutown in Ughelli South Local Government areas of Delta State.

He started his early days in Warri, attending the RCM School1. He later attended Urhobo College Effurun and thereafter University of Benin (UNIBEN) where he read International Studies and Diplomacy.

He is the CEO of Wellmann Group of Companies which has evolved into a multi-million dollar organization with several offices in Nigeria.

As the political cloud in Delta State daily thickens, lyovwaye has formed a strong affiliation with different political interests . He believes the state is one of the most endowed in the country and has the capacity of becoming an industrial and commercial hub, given the right leadership.

He is passionate about alleviating the hardship that is endemic among his people.

In his trademark humility and gentlemanly smile, he would simply say if asked, “It’s all about the yearning by the people for respect, humility and true leadership as against rulership.”

lyovwaye’s actions and utterances portray a visionary man, who is determined to give Delta State a new beginning.

Without a doubt, among all the aspirants, he is the man to watch out for. He seeks to restore the dignity of the average Delta indigene.

*Edafe, a social commentator, writes from Warri.

Vanguard News Nigeria