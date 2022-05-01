Fans stay till end

By Olayinka Ajayi

As GLO turned dancers into career millionaires at the just concluded Battle of the Year finals, Afro-hip-hop star Davido ended the final edition in the most electrifying music or Dance concert had ever done in Africa.

Fans from across Africa turned out En masse to see the 30 billion crooner rock the show.

Wowed by his performance, a fan who flew in from Ghana said: “You can’t take it from him, Davido is today, what Micheal Jackson was to the world in the 80s. During Michael Jackson’s stardom, it was just female fans that were dying to touch and sing his songs but Davido broke the rule tonight, both males and females were sobbing to touch and sing along to all his hit tracks today.

“Challey, my flying into Nigeria for the final was not a waste of time and money. Did you see Shaggy, the online comedy skit guy could not hold himself anymore, he did not know when he jumped on stage dancing and singing along with the new Micheal Jackson.”

Another female fan Sandra after the show said: ” Apart from GLO empowering and making youths take Dance as a career, which other formidable international organization can match with what GLO did from zone to zone across Nigeria and the final was just a hook.”