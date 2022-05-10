Aurelien Tchouameni

By Emmanuel Okogba

With Todd Boehly’s takeover meaning that Chelsea can resume signing players, the club have set their eyes on French Monaco midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to Marca, Chelsea are ready to make an approach. The Spanish paper, however, reports that Liverpool will be contenders.

Monaco are not expected to be able to resist offers for Tchouameni and will want around £65million for the centre midfielder.

As both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen prepare for an exit from the club, Thomas Tuchel wants at least one top class centre back to add to his squad. Rudiger will join Real Madrid and Christensen heads to Barcelona.

Tchouameni, 22, has featured for the Ligue 1 side over 70 times since his debut in 2020.