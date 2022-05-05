•Demands Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release

•As President visits Ebonyi today



Abakaliki—The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate and ensure the emergence of a President of Igbo extraction in the 2023 general elections.



Disclosing this in a statementt signed by the Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, the group emphasised that the emergence of such President would help the country diffuse many bottled anger, which has fuelled agitations.



The statement read in part: “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra,MASSOB, demands for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention as well as Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.



“As President Muhammadu Buhari visits Ebonyi State, MASSOB reminds Mr President that only the release of IPOB leader will douse tension in the zone as well as restore a peaceful atmosphere to the entire country.



“MASSOB will not be against the visit of President Buhari to Ebonyi State. We are making these two major demands as part of our own contribution to peace as being clamoured by well meaning citizens.



“MASSOB also reminds President Muhammadu Buhari that continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody will only worsen the security challenges facing the country. It will also continue to affect the economy.



“MASSOB requests from President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate and ensure that one of the many southeast presidential aspirants succeeds him in 2023”.

Arrangements are on top gear for the reception of the President by the government and people of Ebonyi State, today, 5th May, 2022.



The visit, according to the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji would witness the commissioning of numerous projects executed by the Engr. David Umahi-led administration in the state.



When Vanguard went round the state, the metropolis looked colorful with government functionaries putting finishing touches to the assignments given to them by the governor of the state.

