IBADAN—MR. Bolaji Tunji, former special adviser on Communications and Strategy to late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday, picked up the Expression of Interest, Nomination Forms for the Oyo State House of Assembly, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former special adviser, who had initially expressed interest to represent Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire Federal Constituency, said he stepped down his bid for the House of Reps ticket, in the interest of the party, and based on consultation with the leadership of the APC.

He said: “If sacrificing my ambition for a seat in the House of Representatives is a price I have to pay to pave way for peace in the Oyo State APC, then it is a small price to pay. What matters is to come together as one and go into the 2023 election with an undivided house. That is the only way we can unseat the usurpers that have taken over in the State.

“We need each others, it is thus important for all peace loving APC members to shift from the hard, unyielding stance that has polarised the party at the Wards, Local governments and the State levels.”