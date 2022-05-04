File image

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists have killed eight villagers in Kautikari village with another one woman (Names withheld) killed near Kwada village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno state. Reliable Sources and fleeing residents have said.

Vanguard learnt that the armed insurgents invaded Kautikari village which is about 13km drive from Chibok Council/Headquarters and started shooting sporadically, setting ablaze residential houses, after looting foodstuff and livestock.

Recalled that early this year, Kautikari village which shares border with Sambisa Forest was attacked, living seven people dead, after setting ablaze a local church and residential buildings without confrontation.

According to Usman Aliyu Ndirmbita, a fleeing resident of Kautikari who is taking refuge in Chibok with his family said, the insurgents invaded the village at about 7:30pm on Tuesday, and sacked the entire residents who fled into Bush for safety.

He said, eight dead bodies were recovered in Kautikari as at Wednesday morning, while the other one dead body of an old woman recovered in Kwada nearby village.

Although, he couldn’t ascertain the number of those who sustained injuries in the attack, Ndirmbita said, many people sustained various degree of injuries during the attack.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, Sani Shatambaya proved abortive at press time, but a senior security personnel who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the incident.