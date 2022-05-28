.

By Steve Oko

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has postponed its senatorial primaries for Abia Central earlier scheduled for Saturday.

Returning Officer, Chief Izuchukwu Okeke, who announced the postponement at the Chidiebere Park, Umuahia, venue of the primaries, said he observed that “some things were going wrong”.

The announcement came around 2:30 pm long after delegates for the primaries had been accredited.

According to Okeke, the exercise will now hold on Sunday.

Efforts to get details of the reason for the postponement failed as neither the officials nor the contestants were ready to talk to the press.

Contestants for the seat include the member representing the Ikwuano-Umuahia federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Chief Sam Onuigbo; and former Commissioner for Industry, Chief Henry Ikoh.

Senator Nkechi Nwogu who represented the zone in the sixth and seventh Senate had earlier in the day, withdrawn from the race, alleging confusion arising from the factionalisation in the party.

Senator Nwogu who likened the party’s ticket in Abia to a fake dollar decried the inability of the party leadership to resolve the brewing crisis in the party.

While Onuigbo and Ikoh were present at the venue, Sen. Nwogu did not show up.

Some of the contestants were observed grumbling as they were storming out of the venue.

Findings by Vanguard revealed that contention over the delegates’ list was what led to the postponement as the list produced by one of the aspirants believed to have the blessing of Gov. Hope Uzodinma, was rejected.

Efforts to have a harmonised list were frustrated as the different camps stuck to their guns.