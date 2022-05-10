By Precious Chukwudi



Today is the fourth day of AMVCA 2022 and it is Content Market Day, where industry stakeholders meet to discuss how important content is, and the way forward.

Some industry stakeholders have given their two cents on what content viewers should expect and the kind of content the Multichoice group is churning out.

As seen on their social media handles, some of their speakers are Dotun Ojoon, Quality Control, Africa Magic; Adeola Tobi, Brand Marketing & Partnerships, Showmax Nigeria and others.

Tobi, speaking about a popular show that is aired on Showmax, “Real Housewives of Lagos’, said: “If you have been following this show, this should be the benchmark of the kind of content that you want to bring to platforms like African Magic and Showmax— reality at its peak.

“This is a show that, on the very first day that it streamed on the platform, was the most watched show in this country.

“Without a doubt, we know that content is so powerful and if it is great, people will watch it.”