By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

In a bid to boost power supply to the nation’s capital and neigbouring states, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, have begun a review of the Transmission Expansion Master Plan for the franchise area.

Speaking at a meeting between both entities in Abuja yesterday, the Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi said both firms were forging stronger ties to improve on electricity supply services to customers.

Represented by the Chief Technical Officer of AEDC, Engr. Kassim Abdullahi, Fadeyibi assured that the utility was ready to support TCN in implementing its master plan.

On its part, the Managing Director of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, who congratulated Engr. Fadeyibi for assuming office as the new head of AEDC, said the master plan covers a 20 years period but reviewed every five years.

The TCN boss who was represented by the General Manager, System Planning and Development, Engr. Kabiru Adamu, explained that just as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has approved the Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) for the Distribution Companies, DisCos, TCN was expected to submit the reviewed master plan along with PIP to NERC for approval.

“It is our time now to get our PIP and submit it to the regulator for approval but it has to have a handshake with the PIP of the DisCos and the work plan of the Generation Companies”, he added.

Also speaking, the Chief Marketing Officer of AEDC, Donald Etim, said the company is keen on improving power supply to its customers and would key into any strategy that would enable it to achieve this.

“You can reach out to us to support you to ensure it works in whatever aspects of the master plan implementation,” Mr Etim noted.