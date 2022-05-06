**Troops neutralize 2 Terrorists in Counter Ambush

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

No fewer than six soldiers of the 93 battalion, Takun were on Tuesday killed when suspected terrorists/bandits ambushed a convoy carrying the Commanding Officer of the Battalion while on his way to Jalingo.

The ambush attacked was said to have occured at about 6.30am around Tati village on Tuesday morning

Sources said that following the ambush, the whereabouts of the Commanding Officer, Lt. Col Okore could not be ascertained leading to suspicion that he may have been abducted.

According to the source, the six soldiers killed during the ambush include one Staff Sergeant, two Sergeant’s, and three Lance Corporals.

Also Read:

Boko Haram: Army denies pampering terrorists

Meanwhile, following a counter blockade operations by troops at Ananum village, around Donga, troops neutralized two bandits/terrorists while several other escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries.

The troops who were part of reinforcements from Mararaba in Nasarawa state, were said to have embarked on anti-ambush drills to over power the bandits.

Among items recovered from the bandits were AK 47 rifle,AK47 Magazines, locally made gun and several rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

As at the time of filing this report, the Authorities of the Nigerian Army in Taraba State and Army headquarters are yet to comment on the development

Vanguard News Nigeria