Troops kill terrorist, recover arms in Kogi forest ambush

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 12 Brigade, operating under ”Operation Tiger Paw II”, neutralised a suspected terrorist and recovered a significant cache of arms and equipment in a coordinated ambush in the Adankolo Forest Reserve, Lokoja Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement by the Brigade’s spokesperson Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, on Monday in Lokoja.

The operation, the army said, is part of sustained efforts to secure major routes in Kogi State, following similar operations against criminal elements near Obajana and the Agbaja forest.

”Acting on credible intelligence on the movement of suspected terrorists, soldiers from the 12 Brigade Quick Response Group laid in wait at a known bandit crossing point within the forest reserve.

”On contact, the troops engaged the group in a fierce gunfight, neutralizing one terrorist while others escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds,” it stated.

It added that a mop-up of the area led to the recovery of significant weapons and logistics.

According to the army, items recovered include two AK-47 rifles, one locally fabricated pistol, six magazines, and 145 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Other materials seized, the army said, are one camouflage bandolier, a Honda motorcycle, Diclofenac medication, three mobile phones, three power banks, and cash amounting to ₦62,900.

The army said the operation reflects its sustained push to deny terrorists freedom of action and improve security along major routes and communities in Kogi.

It noted that the troops are currently combing the general area to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

(NAN)