Again, scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists killed in foiled attack

By Ndahi Marama

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have crushed down scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during a night attack on 120 Task Force Battalion Goniri under Sector 2 in the late hours of Saturday, 9 May 2026.

The encounter which lasted up till the early morning of Sunday 10 May 2026, led to detection of terrorists, advancing from the Mandunari axis at around midnight by an ambush team.

Goniri is a small town located in Gujba local government area of Yobe state.

This success story is coming barely 48 hours after Troops demonstrated overwhelming combat superiority, decisively crushing a large-scale, coordinated attack by ISWAP terrorists on Headquarters 27 Brigade at Buni Gari and the Buni Gari Checkpoint, Gujba local government area in Yobe state, which led to the killing of 50 terrorists, unfortunately, some security personnel paid the supreme price.

This is as credible Military Source said Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have intercepted suspected logistics supplies meant for ISWAP/JAS terrorists along the Banki–Kumshe route in Borno State.

The Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba confirmed the incident in a press statement on Sunday.

He said: “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have dealt a crushing blow to ISWAP terrorists, decisively defeating a lnight attack on 120 Task Force Battalion Goniri under Sector 2 of OPHK, in the late hours of Saturday, 9 May, 2026 up till the early morning of Sunday 10 May, 2026.

“The terrorists, advancing from the Mandunari axis at around midnight were detected early by troops on operation.The OPHK troops immediately executed a well-coordinated spoiling attack which caught the terrorists in a devastating killing zone. No part of the camp was breached and no equipment was lost. The support from the Air Component of OPHK and the Nigerian Army Aviation earlier scrambled subsequently completed a well synchronised air-land assault that decimated the retreating insurgents and sealed the totality of their defeat.

“Exploitation of the general area revealed extensive blood trails, body parts and battle damage consistent with scores of terrorist casualties, in addition to terrorist corpses recovered within the immediate vicinity.

“Items recovered include one x General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), 2 x PKT, 5 x AK-47 rifles, several belts of assorted ammunition, and other personal effects, further confirming the scale of the failed assault. Wounded soldiers are stable and receiving appropriate medical attention.

“Exploitation operations are still ongoing within the general area to consolidate gains and track fleeing terrorists. This latest failed attack reinforces the unrelenting operational dominance of OPHK and the futility of terrorist aggression against well-fortified and battle-ready troops across the Theatre.

“The Military High Command commends the troops for their impressive gallantry and resilience while urging them to sustain the operational tempo’. Uba explained.



In another development troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have intercepted suspected logistics supplies meant for ISWAP/JAS terrorists along the Banki–Kumshe route in Borno State.

Military sources disclosed that the interception occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on May 8, 2026, when troops of 152 Task Force Battalion on ambush duty engaged suspected terrorists crossing from the Cameroon border axis into Nigeria.

The troops reportedly laid ambush positions along the Banki–Kumshe road before sighting and engaging the insurgents transporting supplies.

According to the sources, the terrorists were forced to withdraw in confusion following the encounter, while troops carried out limited exploitation of the area.

Items recovered during the operation included eight bicycles, six 25-litre jerrycans containing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 32 surgical drips, 19 packs of drugs, one can of vitamins, 200 motorcycle repair parts, 12 phone batteries, a phone charger, 25 bags of grains, 11 packs of sewing thread, kola nuts, 93 rolls of detergents, food items and other sundry materials.

Security sources also disclosed that a Cameroon phone number written on a piece of carton was recovered among the seized items.

Troops later changed ambush positions and continued surveillance operations within the area to deny terrorists freedom of movement.

Military authorities said no casualty was recorded among troops during the operation, while exploitation and intelligence activities were ongoing to track fleeing insurgents and dismantle their supply network.

The interception forms part of ongoing counter-terrorism operations aimed at disrupting logistics routes and weakening the operational capabilities of insurgents operating within the North-East theatre.

Vanguard News