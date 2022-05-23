Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The Emir of Damaturu, Hashimi II El-Kanemi, says the emirate will support and join Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in prayers so that God will make him the president of Nigeria in 2023.

El-Kanemi made this pledge while receiving the vice president who was on a courtesy visit to his palace on Monday in Damaturu, Yobe.

Osinbajo was in Yobe in continuation of his consultations with All Progressives Congress(APC) stakeholders ahead of the parties presidential primaries.

The traditional ruler said that the vice president’s visit to the palace is an indication of the respect he has for the traditional institution.

“What we are expecting is continuity; to build upon what is established and this is where we are heading to.

“To appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari; when you bring the issue of security, our governor will bear witness over what went on in this state; what transpired in this state; but when Buhari came on board, things became better; things changed for the better.

“We have witnessed relative peace in this government; President Buhari has done a lot for this great country; he is doing a lot despite all challenges; we sincerely need to appreciate your leadership.

“We will, by the Grace of God, join you; support you in prayers and support you in all aspects to see that you excel; and at the end of the day, we pray that God will make you the president of this great country, Nigeria.”

El-kanemi commended Gov. Mala Buni, whom he said had creditably acquitted himself in governing the state while maintaining a cordial relationship with the traditional institution.

Earlier in his remark, Osinbajo, who was accompanied by Gov. Buni, thanked the traditional ruler for the warm welcome accorded him.

The vice president asked El-Kanemi to thank the governor who has consistently been a good friend, supporter and ally; and for what he had done for the party.

“But today, I am here to meet with the delegates of our party, APC, who will be electing or nominating the presidential candidate of our party; the flag bearer of our party for the forthcoming elections in 2023.

“I put myself forward as a presidential aspirant and this is after having served as vice president for the past seven years under President Buhari and in that capacity as vice president, I have worked very closely with the president.

“The president has given me all the exposure that any vice president could ask for.

“As a matter of fact, I must say that I doubt if there is any vice president who has had the number of responsibilities, the exposure both local and international that the president has given me in my service as vice president.

“I have also acted as president when the president was away on either medical vacation or vacation.”

He said that in the past seven years, he had learnt a lot about governing a diverse and complex country like Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria is a country that has several ethic groups; a country that has different faith but a country that must stay united.

“So, I am, by the Grace of God, prepared for service and the only reason why I offered myself is because I truly want to serve this country.

“And I will ensure that I work with others who have the same objectives to ensure that this country is truly great.

“There are many challenges, security, economy, but these are challenges that are surmountable and they are challenges that we are working day and night to surmount.

“I will say that if the vice president takes over from the president, it is obviously possible to hit the ground running from day one; there will be no need to be looking for the files all over the place,” he said.

Osinbajo prayed God to grant the traditional ruler long life and long reign to see the Nigeria of his dreams.