…What aspirants need is justice, fairness, equity

By David Odama

THE Bauchi State governor and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), Senator Bala Mohammed Tuesday dispelled rumor that the major opposition party. PDP, was thriving on crisis saying that there is no division in the party.

Senator Bala Mohammed said that what the aspirants need from the party was justice, fairness, equity and a level playing ground at all times and promised to abide by the decision of the party if zoning arrangement is adopted.

“We are not divided. There is no rancor in the PDP even the zoning issue can be surmounted we are all united and any decision taken by the party we will all abide by it”. Bala Mohammed stated.