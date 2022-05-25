.

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun Central Senatorial candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Dada Oduntan and six others have raised alarm over an alleged plan by some ‘interest’ in the party to illegally substitute their names with another set of persons.

Other candidates are; Akeem Amosun for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency and Olawale Soyode for Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency, Samuel Abiodun, who emerged for Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency, Olanrewaju Enilolobo for Abeokuta South 1 Constituency, Surajudeen Adeyemi, Abeokuta South II and Makanjuola Daniel of Ewekoro State Constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the seven candidates at a press briefing held at the Iwe Iroyin Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, Hon. Akeem Amosun alleged that some interest in the party, was trying to perpetuate the injustice, saying that if they would not hesitate to go to court, should the attempt to illegally substitute their names, is not reversed.

Amosun said they were duly elected by delegates at designated venues scheduled by the State leadership of the party.

According to Amosun, the exercises were duly monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security operatives including the police, Directorate of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC).

He said they were all surprised with what they heard when the names of PDP candidates, were announced and the names were different from what transpired at the venues of the primaries.

Amosun, who displayed the schedule of the primaries and the centres, said they would resist any attempt, to substitute their names, to a logical level.

He said, “We are the authentic candidates elected by authentic delegates at the authentic venues. We shall resist any attempt to do otherwise. We are using this medium to alert the National Secretariat of our party. We shall not hesitate to go to court, if the party failed to act according to the results, that we obtained from the primaries.”