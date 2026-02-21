Kano By-election: Why NNPP didn’t submit names of candidates – Kwankwassiya movement

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kwankwasiyya movement has opened up on why the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP didn’t submit names of candidates for the Saturday’s by-election to fill the two vacant seats in Kano State House of Assembly.

The movement’s spokesperson, Habibu Mohammed in a statement explained that the party leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had earlier nominated the children of the deceased lawmakers to fill the vacuum and the NNPP adopted the consensus arrangement.

Mohammed further said the All Progressive Congress, APC had nominated it candidate as the party’s flag bearer but sensing public backlash and widespread disapproval leading to a sudden reversal and adoption of the same individuals earlier nominated under NNPP but this time as APC flag bearers.

He alleged that the nominees were also compelled to resign their NNPP membership and move to the APC platform but despite the development, the party leader and the party deliberately refrain from substituting their names and maintained that the children of the deceased members should be allowed to return to the State Assembly, irrespective of the political platform they now stand on.

According to him, “Nigerians may recall that the tragic demise of the sitting members representing these constituencies occurred on the same day. Both were elected on the platform of the NNPP and were committed members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement until their passing. In the spirit of compassion, continuity, and respect for their sacrifices, our National Leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, deemed it morally appropriate to support the nomination of their children as flag bearers of the party. This decision was subsequently adopted by the party as a consensus arrangement during the mourning period.

“However, following the Governors defection to the All Progressives Congress, events took a different turn. On the eve of the final submission of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, new nominations were made under the APC banner, including the House Leader in Ungogo local government and a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor for Kano Municipal, reportedly to lead the party into the elections.

“It was only after sensing public backlash and widespread disapproval that a sudden reversal occurred, leading to the adoption of the same individuals earlier nominated under NNPP but this time as APC flag bearers. Under intense political pressure, the nominees were compelled to resign their NNPP membership and move to the APC platform.

“Despite these developments, our National Leader, in his characteristic statesmanship and respect for the bereaved families and their longstanding commitment to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, resolved to honour his original stand. He maintained that the children of the deceased members should be allowed to return to the State Assembly, irrespective of the political platform they now stand on. This was a decision rooted in compassion, loyalty, and respect not political expediency.

“Consequently, the NNPP deliberately refrained from substituting their names, even after their resignation from the party. This action clearly demonstrates that there is only one recognized and legitimate NNPP structure in the state. Had there been any other faction with lawful standing, as falsely claimed in some quarters, its sponsored candidates would have appeared on the ballot.

“The fact that the NNPP does not have a candidate in this bye-election as recognized by INEC and is conspicuously absent from the ballot papers, puts to rest all speculation and misinformation. The electoral body’s official records speak for themselves.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement remains consistent in its principles: loyalty, justice, compassion, and respect for the sacrifices of our fallen members. We urge the public to disregard attempts to distort the facts for political advantage,” Mohammed however maintained.