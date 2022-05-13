By Chinedu Adonu

A frontline senatorial aspirant for Enugu West senatorial zone in Enugu State, under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi has said that he is inspired to meet the needs of his people.

Ozomgbachi who urged delegates to vote for competent and credible candidates said that he will rely on his vast experience while at the House of Representatives to serve.

Chief Ozomgbachi, headed various critical committees at the house when he represented UDI/Ezeagu federal constituency promised to replicate the successes he recorded in every ward in his constituency when he returned to the Senate.

“Right from the beginning, as a grassroot mobilizer, I came to terms with the realities on the ground, the deprivation and lack of infrastructure development in Ezeagu and in extension Udi local government that I represented then.

“I was able to travel and transverse all the nooks and crannies of Ezeagu and Udi local government and I realised what our people needed and there was a transition from an era of lack of infrastructural development, backwardness, lack of water and social amenities to era where they started enjoying those infrastructure and social amenities through effective and best oriented representation.

“I will replicate it to all the Communities, wards and local government areas in Enugu West Senatorial district if elected to represent our people at the red chamber.

“That was why I returned to the National Assembly and it was out of choice that I decided to choose to become a member of the Infrastructural Committee rather than becoming committee members of other human endeavors. When I went to the National Assembly in 2003, I lobbied to become chairman of solid minerals.

“When I went to the National Assembly, I knew that one of the greatest challenges of Ezeagu/Udi was the road network, I designed a network road that was able to connect the entire Udi and Ezeagu.

“It wasn’t completed because I couldn’t go back to the green chamber in 2015 but it is still ongoing. It will be completed and more will be added if you vote for me to represent you at the Senate. I am going there as a ranking member not as a learner.

“I knew my people and what they needed considering my grassroots politics. Before going to the National Assembly I knew my people’s desires and went headlong in pursuit of this in order to uplift their lives.

“I have come to realize that in the National Assembly experience matters a lot in representations. If I am elected, I am returning to the National Assembly as a ranking member and there is no alternative to experience. My achievements as a House of Reps member are there.

“When I was at the House of Representatives, I rose to the leader of the South East caucus to show you the level. I won’t go there to learn the job. I will hit the ground running from the first day I go there because I have the experience,” he said.