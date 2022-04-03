By Ikechukwu Odu

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of a reputable entertainment industry in Nsukka, Enugu State, OCO World, Okwudili Celestine, on Saturday, announced that the winner of 2022 Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl Pageantry, Nigeria, NMBGN, will smile home with a brand new Toyota Spider and a trip to Dubai.

He equally announced that the 1st runner up will win N500,000 and a trip to any national tourist centre, while the 2nd runner up will get N300,000 and a trip to a national tourist centre also.

Okwudili disclosed this to newsmen during the official Unveiling of 2021 winner of Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl and press briefing for announcement of sale of forms for 2022 edition of NMBGN tagged ‘Diva’s Edition’ at the Golden Valley Hotel Nsukka.

Okwudili, who said that he wants to serve as the nexus between the abundant talents in Nsukka cultural zone and entertainment industries, added that apart from the prices being won by the pageants, OCO World equally supports the winners of the contest to embark on pet projects geared towards improving the lives of the people of Nsukka.

He also said “as it has been the custom of OCO World, every year we try to look out for a young lady that will stand out in terms of beauty and intelligence in Enugu North Senatorial District.

“This year we are extending the invitation for the 4th edition of Nsukka Most Beautiful girl Nigeria to all Nigerian girls as we target to promote Nsukka culture and value to all Nigerians and the wold in general through beauty pageantry contest.

“Our target is not just a good looking girl, but a Diva, one who will serve as a role model for other girls in Nsukka, Nigeria and world over.

“Nsukka is blessed with rich cultural values, the people are well behaved and their women are known for their revered cultural norms and values.

“Therefore whoever emerges winner, irrespective of where the person comes will represent the rich Nsukka cultural heritage, of course the winner must be beautiful, with good knowledge of Nsukka cultures, smart and intelligent,” he said.

While talking about the quality of the judges, he said “Our judges are professionals, from what we have been doing when we started till date. We keep religiously to the rules and regulations of the contest to ensure that all the contestants are treated fairly and without bias. During the audition, there are tasks that are given to the contestants through which they are assessed. Our results would be based on the thorough examination we would conduct throughout the days that the contestants would be in the house for screening,” he explained.

According to the CEO, the grand finale for this year’s contest is slated for 26th October, 2022 and forms are already on sale at the cost of N5,000 for those who would purchase it within the month of April, and N7,000 for those buying after April, 2022.

He announced that forms are already on sale at the designated centres including Obyno Photo Studio, Enugu, Lion FM, Nsukka, all the BetNaija shops in Nsukka, and the OCO World head office at Enugu Road, Nsukka, among other designated outlets.

While unveiling Okolie Chizoba as the winner of 2021 edition of NMBG beauty pageant, he expressed his satisfaction with Chizoba the current Queen and the winners of the previous editions , adding that they have done the Nsukka and OCO World proud by engaging into pet projects that have impacted and influenced young girls in Nsukka zone positively in their lives, culture and moral upbringing.

Mr. Anyanso Ezekiel, the event manager for the NMBGN beauty pageant said that the competition will be transparent and will be an avenue to showcase a beautiful and talented girl in Nsukka zone to the world.

While speaking during the media briefing, the Producer, Mr. Chris Ikokwu, said OCO World would be looking looking out for intelligent, beautiful and creative female contestants. “If you have followed the past editions, you would know that it not just about physical beauty, it is really quite engaging. During the audition process, the contestants must have seen one another and must have known their capacities.

“They vote one another in and equally vote out undeserving contestants. We do a whole lot of things which would cumulate in what the grand finale would look like. We would pick our judges from the academia, military , fashion and styling and business sector in order to have a rounded assessment of the contestants,” he explained.