The just concluded 2022 edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) Pageant which took place at Eko Hotel & Suites was all glitz, fun, and colorful celebration of beauty as contestants and guests were treated into a World of Good courtesy of Nigeria’s number one premium malt drink, Malta Guinness.

For over three decades of existence, the MBGN has successfully discovered, nurtured, and crowned bright young ladies who go on to represent the country and continent on the global stage. That is why it is not surprising that the pageant partnered with Malta Guinness, a brand that is known for sharing goodness with Nigerians for decades, to bring this program to life for aspiring young ladies.

As the official Malt Drink of MBGN 2022, Malta Guinness headlined various activities including the Fashion show, the Talent Hunt and the Cinema Experience while also being on ground for the Grand finale, bringing memorable experiences, premium gift items, ice-cold Malta Guinness, and delicious Malta Mocktails while refreshing guests as they witnessed the moment Miss Abia, Ada Joy Eme, a 24-year-old model and event planner beat 36 other contestants to win the coveted title of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere commended the partnership between Malta Guinness and the MBGN Pageant, noting that Malta Guinness is excited to be a part of the success stories of young Nigerian Ladies as the pageant opens them up to global opportunities.

The Partnership with MBGN is part of Malta Guinness’s ongoing “Enjoy a World of Good” campaign, which invites Nigerians to embrace a life of holistic wellness, while renewing its commitment to nourishing, celebrating and inspiring young Nigerians with holistic experiences.

