Queen Evelyn, a life coach, social entrepreneur, and humanitarian has announced registration for a UN oriented Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Family and Business Showcase Pageant themed competition 2022.

According to the organisers, the SDGs Showcase represents a humanitarian platform, where you can demonstrate your passion for nation-building, by lending your voice and joining hands with Queen Evelyn to liberate Africa from the clutches of underdevelopment, promote positive family values; launch the One Goal – One Family initiative, provide mentorship and empower people together for a new world.

Mrs Evelyn has been at the forefront of entrepreneurship and humanitarian drive after winning 2021 Mrs. Nigeria III during the third edition of the Mrs Nigeria Beauty Pageant held in Lagos. Consequently, she represented Nigeria at the world stage of the 10th edition of United Nations Pageant and was crowned Mrs. Africa United Nations at the glamourous event held at the Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi, India on the 7th May, 2022.

Reflecting on her passion for Philanthropy, Mrs Evelyn, in a recent interview said: “I have been able to support IDP camps, school dropout girls, given scholarships to 50 indigent girls in primary 4 & 5 in LEA primary school, Mpape and Dutse to celebrate 2021 girl child education; supported over 100 autistic children, 5 orphanages, 3 rural communities, 5 schools and have reached out to over 1,000 children who have been impacted with our humanitarian activities”.

Having engaged in several other philanthropy activities, Evelyn noted her passion to crown young women and men who can join her initiative; a value-driven humanitarian project that combines a unique blend of SDGs, Pageantry, Entertainment and Humanitarian as an effective tool for promoting and domesticating the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to achieve our target for 1,000 Youths, Women and Girls as beneficiaries for Cash and Kind over a 8-year period of 2022 to 2030.

The pageant event is fit for bold, passionate and creative women and men between the age of 17-45 who would eagerly promote the United Nations SDGs. Potential winners goes home with amazing prizes worth N20m from official car to plots of Land, scholarship, consolation Prizes, movie slot, mentorship, empowerment and endorsement deals among others.

Interested participants are encouraged to make a 30 seconds video introducing themselves, SDGs goals and sign up for the SDGs Showcase 2022 through the link www.sdgshowcase.com/registration/

RELATED NEWS