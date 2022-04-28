By David Royal & Otu Baba

Judy Austin is one of the most beautiful actresses in Nollywood and producer of two Nollywood most loved movies ‘Native Girl’ and ‘Fear’. Her full name is Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith.

The actress, producer, director and business owner is famous for her role in her movie “Native Girl”. She has also featured in so many other movies in the Nollywood industry.

Acting came into her life when a friend, a certain Sylvester Madu urged her to give it a try on account of her good looks. She did and the rest, as they say, is history. She started acting in 2013 and by 2018 she has produced two film.

According to Vanguard, actor Yul Edochie announced the birth of his son with Judy Austin on Wednesday which set social media agog.

Many celebrities have condemned the act of taking a second wife by Yul while some encouraged his action, saying that it is better than having her as a babymama.

Announcing the birth of his son on Instagram, Yul wrote: “It’s time for the world to meet my son.

“His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

Nollywood actress @Shangeorgefilms reacted to this : “Wait o Yul for real? D shock wey sock me now, I need to eat, abeg make someone send me urgent 2k biko. No food for my house, make I no faint here.”

Another actress @Joycekalu commented: “THIS LIFE NO BALANCE REALLY????”

Well, Below are few things to know about Judy Austin:

• Her full name is Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith, but she is better known as Judy Austin.

• Judy Austin is from Umuoji in Anambra State’s Idemilli North.

• She had always aspired to be a model and artist.

• She did well in modeling but not so well in music.

• In 2018, Yul Edochie assisted her in the production of her first film, Native Girl which he also featured in.

• Judy Austin likes to speak Igbo and promote Igbo culture and values.

