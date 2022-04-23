Prof Pat Utomi

Leading convener of the Big Tent gathering of Third Force Political Parties, fusion of civil society and social movements, Professor Pat Utomi, has said nobody who cannot provide a logical and resourced strategy for halting the slide of the economy, the unemployment challenges facing Nigerians and the declining quality of life, driven largely by collapse of the power sector should be taken seriously as an aspirant to the presidency.

Utomi said this while releasing the list of issues around which a series of debates will be organized by civil society groups to give citizens and voters a basis for evaluating candidates for the 2023 elections at every level.

These issues include Rapid Economic Growth with post oil strategies as the energy transition gathers momentum , Education, Health, Security,The Environment, Infrastructure, and Agriculture. Prof Utomi who published nine different feature essays on these issues in nine different news media organs during the Easter Weekend under titles that include: making Nigeria the world’s Great Factory, Re-thinking Education, Re-vitalizing our youth to Revive Nigeria, Power, Production and Poverty; The Anchor of Hope and Nigeria in 2023; Rebuilding Nigeria when health is Lost, said these opinion essays were designed to provide insights on those issues that he had offered his colleagues for debate in the collegial leadership of the Big Tent of the Third Force.

Prof Utomi who said the unveiling of the issues for 2023 at the top of the Katampe Hill, Abuja, which is said to be the geographic centre of Nigeria, was to create an emotional, spiritual and physical ownership of the big ideas that can set Nigeria free from poor governance that has made poor, a naturally rich country.

Saying the falling standards of education and the fact of the world’s worst case of out-of-school children was unacceptable and should be a central debate issue for all aspirants to public office, from legislators to executives, Utomi suggested a decentralization of education management and a pedagogy oriented toward creativity and problem solving.