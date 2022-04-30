I lost two of my three children in just one day, I’m in shock – Distressed father

By Dayo Johnson Akure

It was double tragedy for the residents of Oke Aigo street in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo council area of Ondo state. The last Easter festivity was turned into mourning while a birthday celebration by some children in the neighborhood turned tragic.

April 21 would remain an unforgettable date in the community as two siblings and two other children were electrocuted in a steel container shop when a newly installed 11kv Powerline snapped and fell on it.

Those electrocuted were the siblings; Akinyemiju Motunrayo and Akinyemiju Jesutofunmi as well as Adebiyi Adebowale and Akinfisoye Samuel while the only survivor, Adebiyi precious, is still in critical condition at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), Ile Ife, Osun state.

One of the victims, Samuel Akinfisoye is the son of the community head (Baale) of Adegbaso village, in ile-Oluji, Rope Akinfisoye.

Five children reportedly gathered to rejoice and celebrate the birthday of one of them inside the container shop belonging to one of their parents when the unexpected occurred after electricity was restored in the area.

While four of the children said to be leaning on the steel container were instantly electrocuted, the only survivor, Adebiyi precious, who sat on a plank inside the container escaped death by whiskers but was badly injured. The two siblings who died, it was gathered came with their parents to celebrate the Easter festivity with their aunt, who owns the shop.

It was a birthday party turned tragic – victims’ father laments

Father of one of the victims, Adebiyi Olumide confirmed that the children were actually playing and celebrating the birthday of one of them when they met their untimely death. According to him, immediately electricity was restored at about 4pm, the cable snapped and fell on the container where the children were celebrating. It’s a sad occurence, a birthday party which suddenly claimed the lives of four children at once.

*We shouted “ Up NEPA” and that was the end – survivor

Speaking with Vanguard, an older lady identified as Blessing who survived and rescued Precious Adebiyi said “We were playing and suddenly, power was restored. So, we shouted ‘up NEPA and that was all. Immediately, we heard the sound of electrical sparks, we ran out of the shop, not knowing that the new cable wire had snapped and fell on my mummy’s container shop.

“As we ran out of the container, the snapped cable trapped our legs and we could not walk again. So, I sat on the plank that was close to me, but the remaining children started shaking and vomiting blood. I shouted for help and people came to rescue us and we were rushed to the General hospital, Ile-Oluji.

I’m still in shock but have taken solace in God – Father of the two siblings

In an interview with Saturday Vanguard, Mr Akinyemiju Akinlayo, the father of the two siblings electrocuted, Motunrayo and Jesutofunmi, said two of his three children died in the incident.

According to him” I had three children, two died suddenly in one single day. I have been in shock since April 21 when l lost my two daughters. They were not sick, they went for the Easter festivity only for a relation to call me on phone that something has happened to my children. I took a bike and rushed to Ile Oluji only to behold the corpses of my two children. I am sad, but what can I do. When the management staff of BEDC visited I told them that fighting them will not bring my two children back to life. We’ve taken solace in God who knows best.

I lost one, the other in critical condition in OAUTHC—Father

Another father of the victims, Chief Olumide Adebiyi who lost one of his children, Adebowale while the other child, Precious is still on admission at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC) in Ile-Ife told Vanguard that the daughter was rushed to the Trauma Centre in Ondo but was later referred to OAUTHC in Ile Ife.

According to him, “immediately the incident happened, we rushed to the scene and it was discovered that there was nothing anybody could do because the four children including my son had died. It was a lady called Blessing that God used to save my other daughter, Precious. We quickly rushed her to the Trauma Centre in Ondo but they referred us to OAUTHC in Ile lfe. She is presently there and she’s responding to treatment.

“It’s a sad incident but we cannot blame God, we’ve taken solace in God who knows the end from the beginning and who said in all things we should give thanks. May His name be praised forever. What has been written cannot be changed. He then solicited for assistance from well meaning Nigerians to offset the medical bill of his daughter, Precious still on admission in OAUTHC in Ile Ife. Chief Adebiyi confirmed that the management of BEDC had visited to sympathise with the families of the Victims.

Also, speaking, the owner of the shop, Ronke Adebiyi, said she was not present when the incident occurred.

“In the evening, I received a call that my shop was burning. So, I ran down to check on my children. On getting there, I saw people gathered and I kept asking, ‘where are my children’. Later, one of them, Blessing ran out of the shop, but others were lying on the floor. They were rushed to the hospital, but there was no sufficient oxygen they could use for five of them. So, four later gave up the ghost but the case of the sixth child was not critical as she could walk and talk.”

“The remaining two were taken to Trauma Centre in Ondo for treatment. One has been discharged, but the second child has been referred to OAUTHC for treatment.

Two out of the four children were my sister’s daughters. They came on holiday.” Meanwhile, Saturday Vanguard was informed that the victims have since been buried by their families.

It’s a national disaster, BEDC must compensate victims family – Senator Tofowomo

The Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo, who visited to console the family of the deceased, blamed the distribution company for allowing premises under high tension which he described as dangerous and life-threatening. He thanked the youths of the community for maintaining peace and showing understanding after the sad incident. Tofowomo urged BEDC to issue a quit notice to all premises owners under high tension across Ondo South.

According to him “They should carry out immediate evacuation after the expiration of the ultimatum to forestall future occurrence”. While describing the incident as a national disaster, he asked the BEDC to compensate the families of the victims.

BEDC Mgt visits victims families, starts investigation

The Management of the BEDC from Benin, Edo state have paid a visit to console the families of the victims and to investigate the incident.

Corporate Affairs Manager, BEDC Electricity Plc, in the state, Michael Barnabas said that the team from the Benin aside their visit to the families of the victims were in the state to investigate the ugly incident.

Barnabas added that their findings would be made public to guide against future occurrence.

The Corporate Affairs Manager said that deaths would have been avoidable if there was nothing within the 11meters right of way statutorily required for such line.

“While we don’t have the powers to relocate people directly living or trading under our electricity lines, we shall be very brutal in disconnecting such customers from the public power supply and ensure they never have access to it again which would probably lead to them relocating voluntarily out of the harm’s way. Barnabas noted that “by this, we believe we can prevent occurrence of similar sad incidents in future”, he declared