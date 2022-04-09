By Gabriel Olawale

STEMi Makers Africa in collaboration with Oracle Academy has empowered Nigerian tertiary educators on how to leverage Oracle Cloud solutions to enhance teaching.

Speaking during the capacity building bootcamp, Senior Manager of Oracle Academy, Danny Gooris said that the programme aimed to empower and expose tertiary educators to future-focused solutions and resource tools for their classrooms.

Gooris highlighted numerous advantages of the Oracle Academy solutions when integrated into their various tertiary institutions, like Educators and students enjoy having free access to developer tools including Oracle Application Express (APEX) for low code Web application development, SQL Developer Web for working with Oracle Autonomous Databases, SQL Notebooks for Machine Learning.

Corroborating his views, Strategy Lead of STEMi Makers Africa, Amanda Obidike said that empowering educators with emerging computing tools will help to raise students’ achievement in computing education.

“Since 2019, we have been training Computing educators in Nigeria and around Africa through our suite of esteemed partners. Thanks to support from Oracle Academy; all of these resource tools are free for secondary and tertiary educators. We’re excited that Computer Science educators at all stages in their computing journey have embraced this platform — from teachers just moving into the field to experienced educators looking for a refresher so that they can better support their colleagues and students”.

The Program Manager, Oracle Academy, Sub-Saharan Africa, Bekere Amassoma who gave an orientation to the educators on Oracle Academy cloud solutions expressed willingness to provide assistance in resolving sign-ups to the Oracle Academy Cloud platform.

Mutiu Salami enlightened participants on cloud computing, trends, and how educators can leverage the Cloud platform.

He gave numerable amount of users’ data and accurate statistics on big techs and how they get user data through cloud computing.

He also did a walk-through on high demanding jobs in the cloud solutions environment – including the cloud architect, cloud engineering, etc.

Mutiu Salami referred taking advantage of these technologies as they are highly in demand in today’s workforce.

He gave more briefs on cloud deployments, data visualizations, quantum computing, the benefits, advantages, etc.

Speaking to Dr. Samson Olarenwaju, from Osun State University, he said, “…these days, institutions are leaning on the public cloud to drive innovation with speed and agility. But too often, our students find challenges in getting started with the public cloud, securing and operating a multi-cloud environment, and achieving the true app portability between clouds. Computing science students would need to leverage on the basic ground step in Cloud automation and infrastructure”.