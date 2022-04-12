Ramadan Talk Day 11: The blessings of family iftar

In Ramadan, when we work hard to seek God’s love and closeness, we often focus exclusively on acts of worship: Reading more Quran, praying our Taraweeh regularly, giving more in charity, and paying our Zakat.

While these are necessary, we should not neglect the internal state of our heart, as well as getting closer to our families, friends and neighbours. This is where mercy and forgiveness come in.

There is no completeness of spirituality if you fast and you are not good or closer to your family at home.

Remember, fasting strengthens ties within our families, neighbours, friends and communities. Sahur and Iftar’s blessings arises from the spirit of sharing among ourselves. We can gather daily for fast-breaking dinners and community meals to break the fast after sunset.

Family togetherness during Ramadan is especially important for as it helps in Islamic socialisation. Children’s early experiences of Ramadan inform the feeling and memories they associate with this blessed month throughout their lives.

When I was a little boy, I remember vividly our iftar were usually a gathering of family members, friends and neighbours.

I relish the family iftar where people bring out their specially prepared food and eat from each other’s pot. With joy, you eat from the delicacies. It was more like a feast every evening.

We thank Allah for decimating all the remains of coronavirus in our midst, therefore we can reignite that tradition of inspired generosity, spirit of sharing, love and togetherness including sharing food and inviting guests over for iftar. That is one of the blessings Ramadan is bringing to us.

Creating family iftar will also get the children excited about the month and the memories will also be with the for a long time just as the coming together to break their fast will bring inexplicable aura of blessings and sacredness about Ramadan and Islam.