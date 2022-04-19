By Peter Egwuatu

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc, has condemned the incessant destruction of its electricity facilities by motorists.

The company therefore appealed to the general public to help protect critical electricity infrastructures by reporting activities of persons and corporate organisations whose actions were detrimental to the stable power supply in the region.

The utility said the appeal became necessary following the destruction of it’s electrical installations in Onne by three freight haulage trucks conveying goods from the Port Terminal.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, this incident occurred on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 on their way to Enugu State en route Igbo Etche.

The company alleged that preliminary investigation revealed that the three haulage vehicles belonged to Gosconsa Nigeria Limited.

The statement further notes that ” it is quite regrettable that Gosconsa Nigeria Limited has irresponsibly destroyed electrical assets worth millions of naira in a bid to escape laid down procedures, yet provided military escort for their haulage. Unbelievably, the company claimed to have obtained a haulage permit from sources unknown to PHED”.

Consequently, the matter has since been reported to the police, the freight trucks impounded are under-going investigation.

“The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution is using this opportunity to call on the general public to help protect critical electricity infrastructures by ensuring that activities of persons and corporate organisations whose actions are detrimental to the stable power supply are brought to the knowledge of the relevant authorities” the statement added.

