By Vincent Ujumadu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has expressed optimism that his party would surely present the best person to rescue the country from its present unfortunate situation.

Speaking after receiving the PDP expression of interest and nomination forms presented to him by a group of professionals at his Onitsha residence, Obi said although PDP presidential aspirants were already discussing how to present an acceptable candidate that would carry the party’s flag for the election, the emphasis is on who is best suited for the job because of the enormity of problems facing the country.

Some of the PDP presidential aspirants are already visiting various states in the country and considering the option of a consensus candidate, a move some party stakeholders believe might reduce tension during the party’s primaries.

Obi said: “The presidential aspirants are not saying the consensus is for a particular section of the country.

They might be talking of consensus for the whole of Nigeria. So we are going around and interacting with people and discussing everything.

“You never can tell, I might be the consensus candidate they are advocating for. We have been talking with each other and I believe that in the end, we will find out who is the best person for the job.

“ I have strong support from all over Nigeria and in this recruitment, we must be able to interrogate people’s past and what they have been able to do in their previous jobs to guide Nigerians in making the selection”.

Obi, who said he would formally declare for the presidential race in the coming days, explained that the first thing he would do if elected is to bring back the trust in governance. He added that his manifesto which he is committed to would also be made public.

For rare philanthropy, Buhari, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, govs, Dangote, others celebrate Mama Otedola at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, have congratulated Lady Christine Doja Otedola, mother of billionaire philanthropist, Mr Femi Otedola, on her 90th birthday.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, as well as the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, also paid glowing tributes to the former First Lady of Lagos.

They saluted the nonagenarian in separate letters written to her on her 90th birthday obtained on Friday. Buhari, in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, joined all Nigerians and the people of Lagos in congratulating Mama Otedola on her 90th birthday.

“I note your selfless service and charitable works to the people of Lagos State when you served as First Lady between 1992 and 1993 and years after this period”, he said.

“In celebrating this milestone, I also recognise the many contributions you have made to the people of Epe most recently the building and dedication of St. Peter’s Catholic Church”.

On his part, Osinbajo in a letter he also signed personally, wrote, “ Dolapo and I are honoured to wish our dear mother a happy 90th birthday.“

The Vice President praised God for the privilege and His grace by which mama Otedola,” now fulfill your long-expressed heart’s desire and vow to build a benefiting edifice, the St. Peter’s Catholic Church auditorium in Odoragunshin, Epe, for the worship of our Lord and continued propagation of the gospel.”

Obasanjo conveyed the heartiest congratulations on behalf of his family as well as the people of Lagos State.

The former president pointed out that the life of the nonagenarian “has been a source of blessing and tremendous inspiration to many generations of Nigerians who came in contact with you, especially the womenfolk.”

Gbajabiamila, in his own letter, wished Mama Otedola’s happy birthday and continued good health, joy and peace, just as he prayed that God’s grace upon her life would never wane.

To Sanwo-Olu, the attainment of the milestone age my mama was a testament to the great grace of God upon her life, adding that it also provides an opportunity for the state government and good people of Lagos to restate how appreciative they are of her selfless service and contribution to the development of the state.

In the same vein, Abiodun stated that Mama Otedola’s life remains an uncommon bouquet of divine benevolence and grace as well as a testimony to the awesomeness of the Almighty God.

Gambari also congratulated the former First Lady of Lagos on her attainment of the blessed age of four scores and ten.

“I join your friends, family and many admirers all across the length and breadth of our dear country and around the world in celebrating this auspicious moment. Yours has truly been a life steeped in strong faith, a strong devotion to humanity and service to your community”, the Chief of Staff wrote.

Dangote, in a congratulatory letter he also signed, quoted Mark Twain, a renowned American writer and publisher to have stated, “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”

According to Africa’s richest man, “ For those of us who have been privileged to ever have contact with Lady Christine Doja Otedola, these words are in sinking tandem with her uncommon empathy and unique care for others.”

