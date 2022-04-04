By Osa Mbonu-Amadi,

Arts Editor

The exceptional talents of Oluwole Omofemi, the Ibadan-brought up visual artists whose signature is painting African women with afro hairstyle, has taken him to faraway Barcelona, Spain, where Sorella Acosta’s Out of Africa Contemporary Arts Gallery is showing his works titled ‘A Woman’s Worth’.

In an industry in which figurative portraiture has dominated and become the modus operandi for most artists across the African diaspora, few artists are able to cut through the noise, and have their work stand out, enchant and inspire audiences quite like Omofemi has. Coupled by the socio-political themes that his work unpacks, his modern, yet old master sensibility, style and medium of choice, and the undeniable quality, beauty and boldness of his portraits, the artist has increasingly established himself as a master amongst a field of apprentices, and quite frankly, a cut above the rest.

According to Raphael Dapaah, Art writer & Art Consultant OOA Gallery, Born in 1988, Omofemi hails from the inner streets of South Ibadan, Nigeria. His humble beginnings and steep ascent to the pinnacle of the contemporary African art scene is nothing short of inspirational. Readily identified by his neighbours and community as a promising artist from his early childhood, Omofemi would later use the proceeds he would gain from hawking beer, as part of the everyday grind of living in Ibadan, to buy sketch books and art materials to facilitate and incubate his passion.

It was his grandfather’s wisdom and guidance that impressed upon the young artist the importance of the preservation of culture, heritage and ancient customs, and instilled in the artist an appreciation for self-love, pride, and determination, which today he captures and translates on his canvas through his endearing and masterful portraits.

“The man who has confidence in himself gains the confidence of others. You attract what you are, not what you want. If you want great, then be great,” Omofemi says.

The art exhibition spans from April-May, 2022.