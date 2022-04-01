Odo Nla Oba-elect felicitates with Oba of Ikorodu on 'Odun Osu' festival

THE Oba-elect of Odo-Nla, Prince Olusoga Elias Adeyemi Olowolekomoh, the Fuwagbade of Odo Nla has felicitated with HRM, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangbunren of Ikorodu kingdom, Lagos on the occassion of the just concluded Odun Osu festival 2022.

The climax of the week long elaborate traditional ceremony took place at the magnificent palace of HRM, Shotobi, in Ikorodu, last weekend.

It was tradition at its best on display as guests from far and wide stormed the palace to witness the age long annual festival. Leading the large delegation of Odo-Nla kingdom was Otunba David Afolabi Ekiyoyo, Olotu Omo’ba Meta.

Big banners with photographs of both Oba Shotobi and Oba-elect Olowolekomoh at both the public and private gates of the Ikorodu monarch welcome guests to the ceremony last Saturday amid traditional dances and singing as well as awards and recognition to Ikorodu sons and daughters who had distingushed themselves in their various endeavours especially as it relate to the upliftment of the kingdom.

When it was time for Oba Shotobi to come out of his inner chamber to the open court yard of the palace, the festival took on a different verve. Important guests were recognized and called upon to pay homage to the Oba, including the large entourage of Odo Nla kingdom led by Otunba Ekiyoyo.

Oba-elect Olowolekomoh while congratulating HRM, Shotobi, described the festival as a celebration of life

It would be recalled that Olowolekomoh emerged the Oba elect of Odo-Nla kingdom last December among other five contestants to the ancient throne.

“On behalf of the entire community of Odo-Nla and the Omo-Oba Meta royal family, Prince Olusoga Elias Adeyemi Olowolekomoh, The FUWAGBADE OF ODO-NLA, Oba-elect of Odo Nla kingdom, use the unique opportunity to celebrate and felicitate with His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, HRM AYANGBUNREN of Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria on the annual occasion and anniversary of the just concluded “ODUN OSU FESTIVAL 2022” which is certainly ushering in a new season of abundant growth, productivity, peace and prosperity for Ikorodu indigenous community.

Olowolekomoh was grateful to HRM for the role he played in the process leading to his emergence as Oba-elect of Odo-Nla. “The re-instatement exercise and the attendant rigours (of the Oba selection process) could not have been easily overcome without the full encouragements and support of our paramount rulers and royal fathers in the entities of his Royal Highness, Oba Sikiru Adetona (The Awujale of Ijebu Ode) and Oba Engr.

Abdul-Kabir Adewale Shotobi – Adegorushen V (The Ayangburen of Ikorodu) respectively and other important royal dignitaries and stakeholders alike. It’s my commitment to work fervently in synergy and cooperation with my local government area functionaries and the entire cabinet members and staffs of Lagos State in harmonising the growth and developmental planning set out for Odo-Nla kingdom for our mutual benefits.”

Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion from the Omo’ba Meta Royal Family Odo-Nla are; Prince Adeseye Adedipe, three Ruling Houses Olotus; Olotu Ogbodo: Rasaki Adebayo Onabajo, Olotu Uponyewa: Alhaji Tajudeen Sholaru, Olotu Raselu, Alhaji Sikiru Banjo Ota, General Secretary Omoba Meta: Omotolani Ogunsami. Muyideen Adetayo Muse Agbaku(Chief Ogbodo and Olotu Agbaku), Chief Ganny Awobajo ( Ikorodu News Publisher), Chief Sikiru A. Awobajo ( Otunba Latawa), Ibrahim Alade Olukotun (Baale Aga), Ismaila Akorede Olukotun (Olotu Aga), Dr Oladunjoye Moses Oyebo.

Vanguard News