African American traces lineage to Ikorodu, gets chieftaincy title

By Vera Opia

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, His Royal Majesty Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, has conferred a royal chieftaincy title on an African American of Yoruba descent who traced his ancestry to the Mosene lineage in Lagos State.

At a colourful ceremony held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the Ayangburen Palace, Jon James Omobowale Olomo was installed as the Basetọ Ìpadàbọ̀ Sílẹ̀ of Ikorodu. The event coincided with the conferment of a chieftaincy title on Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which drew dignitaries, traditional rulers, and media coverage from across the country.

Ancestral ties

Olomo, who was born in the United States, traced his lineage to the Mosene chieftaincy family — direct descendants of Prince Senlu of Imota, one of Ikorodu’s founding houses. His coronation, palace sources said, is part of a wider effort to reconnect the Yoruba diaspora with their ancestral roots.

“Ikorodu has always been a welcoming community,” Oba Shotobi told guests. “Today we are witnessing history as a son of the soil, though born abroad, returns home to take his place among us.”

From diaspora to homeland

Olomo is the founder of Tribal Tapestry, a DNA-based ancestry platform that links African Americans to their African tribes. He was previously honoured as a Prince of Shasha Kingdom in Alimosho, Lagos.

Speaking after his installation, Olomo described the title as a bridge between Nigeria and the diaspora.

“This honour is more than personal,” he said. “It is the beginning of a cultural renaissance that brings the diaspora back home. Through Tribal Tapestry, we’re not only helping people find their tribe — we are helping Nigeria reclaim her children.”

Cultural and economic initiatives

Following his coronation, Olomo announced plans to launch initiatives in Ikorodu, including a Diaspora Genealogist Training Programme to train locals in ancestry tracing, and Annual Homecoming Tours for diaspora visitors seeking to reconnect with Nigerian families.

Tribal Tapestry, the platform he founded, uses DNA testing, family trees, and oral histories to reunite African Americans with their African tribes and homelands. Analysts say such efforts could boost cultural tourism and reposition Ikorodu as a hub for diaspora engagement.