By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An All Progressives Congress APC, Presidential aspirant, Dr. Nicolas Felix, has said that the N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms is not a threat and will not in anyway deter the youths, particularly his intention from vying for the presidency in the 2023 general polls.

This came as the aspirant unveiled a seven point agenda if elected as next president of Nigeria.

Recall that in 2019, Felix came third in the presidential election after President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, polling 110,196 votes.

Felix, a Nigerian United States’ based businessman and former presidential candidate of Peoples Coalition Party, PCP, in the 2019 presidential elections, made the remarks on Saturday, at Agidingbi, Ikeja, during official declaration of his intention to vie for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of APC.

Felix further said Nigeria needed the leadership of the youths to move forward.

“We have been clamouring that we need a youth to lead this nation. In the 80s, Nigeria was a little better. Nigeria needs a youth. I believe in a system that works,” he said.

Felix said his dream was to take over the helms of affairs in Nigeria and make a better change.

He said he is in the race to change the Nigerian narrative through the support of the not-too-young-to-run law, promising to bring more young professionals home and abroad together to contribute to the development of “our great nation.”

Felix said, “I didn’t expect the nomination and expression of interest forms to be this expensive, but I later got different views about it.

“We decided at the end of the day that if the purpose of the high cost of the forms is to scare the youth, I will not be scared. In fact, by next week I will purchase the form.

“It is time for a youth to come on board and do something differently. Nigerians have been yearning for a young leader and the time is now.”

He lamented that Nigerian leaders, despite the changes they see outside whenever they travelled abroad never thought of replicating same in the country, adding that they took pleasure in sending their children to school abroad while impoverishing the nation.

He lamented that security is currently in a mess in Nigeria, noting that the level of security a nation has would determine its prosperity.

“There are so many things the nation is supposed to give us in terms of security that they are not giving us. Nigeria can behave if the system is in place,” he said.

To fix security, Felix said the police and other security apparatus must be well equipped as being done in the US and other places.

He decried that the Nigeria Police Force, is presently, grossly unequipped, as they operated with outdated equipment with poor remuneration which informed reason for non-performance.

Unveils a-7 pt agenda

Reeling out his seven-point agenda, Felix said, “Rescuing Nigeria and Nigerians from perennial insecurity by strengthening and equipping of our military formation and the police force.

“More men and better equipment are desperately needed! Improving power generation by revisiting and correcting loopholes in the privatisation process and also delving into alternative energy sources.

“Providing quality and affordable healthcare for the people. Infrastructural management and development. Eradicating corruption in all forms and blocking all sources of financial leakages in the system·

“Improving the standards of education in Nigeria· Agricultural mechanisation· Socio-economic development (youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, HIV/AIDS eradication, child welfare improvement, and protection of vulnerable groups).”

He promised not to betray Nigerians if elected, adding, “Mark my words compatriots, we will never betray your trust and the social contract that will exist between us, and in the first 100 days, we will fight insecurity with every force and might.

“We will restore the confidence and the glory of our men in uniform who pay the ultimate price to keep us safe.

“We will revamp the educational system and overhaul its philosophy to solve societal problems through adequate research and proper implementation.

“We will empower our talented youths by investing more in information technology, science, engineering, and humanities as well as encourage start-ups and support other micro-businesses.

“In collaboration with the private sector, we will create jobs by providing enabling environment for citizens to thrive. We intend to turn away from our culture of consumerism to becoming a producing and self-sufficient nation.

“We will not pay lip service to the diversification of our economy, we will develop the solid mineral sector and invest massively in agriculture, to put Nigeria on the map, as a major food belt in Africa.

“We will tackle our electricity problem head-on, from generation to transmission and distribution, as we intend to explore other sources of energy without relying on our hydrothermal and gas potential alone.

“Most importantly, on the front burner of our policies, I will champion the cause of peace and unity of our dear country.

“Also, since good governance precedes development, it has become imperative that I surround myself with the most qualified and experienced professionals to help pilot the affairs of this great country- Nigeria, in the right direction.”

The presidential hopeful said through his array of initiatives, as one who has lived, worked, and employed professionals abroad, particularly in the USA, he would work with the most excellent professionals back home and in the diaspora, “to resuscitate our ailing economy.”