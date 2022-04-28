BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN

A female National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member declared missing on April 14 in Abuja, has been found dead, her body mutilated.

According to a statement released by NYSC on their social media handles, Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa Edward Achado’s body was found in her NYSC trousers, with some of her body parts removed by the killers.

Her family declared the fair-complexioned lady missing, in a notice shared on the social media.

In a statement, the newly appointed NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, said:

“RE: MISSING PERSON

“The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing Corps Member deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The corpse was found wearing the NYSC kakhi trousers with the face defaced beyond recognition. On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body.

“It was later confirmed that the remains was that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.

“Investigations are however, currently ongoing to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice.

“May her soul rest in peace.”