Police probes missing 24-yr-old NYSC corps member in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

Yenagoa—Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Bayelsa State Police Command have launched an investigation into the case of a missing youth corps member, Levi Anyanwu serving in the state.

Anyanwu, 24 with NYSC Registration Number, BYS/25A/0244 and with place of primary assignment at Ijaw National, Academy, located in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, was reported missing on October 8.The Bayelsa State Police Command, in a statement by it’s Police Public Relations Officer, Musa Mohammed, confirmed that following the receipt of the distress call and fearing an untoward incident, the Anti kidnapping of the command was tasked to take measures to locate and produce the corps member.

According to the police,”Contacts were made with his place of primary assignment, at Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama, where detectives were informed that the subject frequents habitation of persons of his Jehovah’s Witness Faith, Mr/Mrs Wisdom George.”The police said: “Further disclosures were made by Mr. George that, the corp member complained of illness and was taken for treatment at the Kaiama Referral Hospital, on 04/10/25, and was reportedly discharged on the 05/10/25. That on the 06/10/25, the missing corps member disappeared to unknown destination.

“On 10/10/25, one, Mr. Oke Emmanuel, a corps member, who is said to be the roommate of the subject, was invited by detectives and interrogated. He confirmed that the subject was with the George family until 06/10/25.“The missing youth corps member’s phone was left in his apartment.

Detectives followed a GSM call from No 0906193291, that was later traced to an inmate detained at Igbara prison.”

, Abeokuta, in Ogun State, in connection with a kidnapping case.

“The suspect claimed that they saw the telephone number on the social media and decided to take advantage of the father of the victim, Mr. Anyanwu Simon ‘m’ 56 years. The sum of N100,000 was paid to account Opay; 7042793493, belonging to one Atinuke Oluwalose, a close collaborator with the detained inmate at Abeokuta prison.

“From the findings by detectives, a disturbing realisation may have impelled the victims actions. There are declarations he made about certain recent social preferences and appetite that impinge on his religious beliefs.

“Measures are still on going to consolidate law enforcement activities, to enable a proper conclusion on the findings of the detectives, as the findings are quite revealing. There is no case of kidnapping in this peculiar incident. Efforts are still ongoing to ensure foreclosure is found to the ongoing inquiry.”