Dear Bunmi,

I’ve always had a high sex drive, but it has become worse since I met my current boyfriend a few months ago. He’s so macho that sex with him is always amazing. As a result, I want to be with him all the time.

I’ve tried to act cool when he wants a few nights off to attend to other things, but I still get annoyed with him for not staying with me. He’s beginning to get a bit irritated with me but this only makes me want him all the more.

I need your help as to how to make this relationship work.

Hafsat, by e-mail.

Dear Hafsat,

If you want to keep your men, you’re going to have to curb your sex drive. Remember you both had a life before you met and shouldn’t have to throw away that life now you’re together. Absence, they say, makes the heart grow fonder and sex is even better if you’ve had to wait for it. So don’t smother this amazing relationship. Find other activities to enjoy and leave the sex for when it’ll be fun for both of you.

This might be hard at first, but with a little practice, you should be girl he wants to come home to.