Vintage illustration of the Good Shepherd with Jesus holding a lamb; lithograph, 1930s. PHOTO: Getty Images

By Funmi Komolafe

Hallelujah! Songs of Hallelujah rent the air last Sunday as Christians are reminded of the pains that Jesus bore for us, his victory over death, pains and sorrow. The devil lost the battle.

All of these are so significant that any good Christian needs to believe, otherwise, that person is not a true Christian or does not fully understand Christianity.The power of God is available to break any yoke but it is not available for everyone.God is the custodian of power that we are talking about.

The Holy Spirit is the power. Our confirmation is found in Acts 1 vs. 8 ( KJV): “ But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth”.

Our Lord Jesus was unambiguous that the source of heavenly power is the Holy Ghost.

So important is the Holy Ghost to the Christian that Jesus spoke extensively about it in John 14 vs. 16-19 : And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him,: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.I will not leave you comfortless; I will come to you.

Yet a little while, and the world seeth me no more; but ye see me: because I live, ye shall live also”.

The words of our Lord Jesus on the Holy Spirit tell us about the role of the Holy Spirit in our lives.

We are also told that it is not everyone that can receive the Holy Spirit but those who are born-again would receive the Holy Spirit.

Why did Jesus call the Holy Spirit, the Comforter? Who is to be comforted?

Our Lord was simply telling us that as Christians we would be confronted with some challenges such as delay in childbearing, delays in getting married, spiritual and physical stagnation and even some conditions that human beings consider hopeless.

Those who need to be comforted are those with any of these situations or more. They are people with troubled minds. People who know that only the intervention of God can turn around their story for good. The man at the pool of Bethesda who was lame for 38 years is the story of someone who has been in pains, one that no human being could help and indeed, no human being came to his rescue.

No wonder he told the Lord Jesus in John 5 vs. 5-8: “ A certain man was there, which had an infirmity thirty and eight years.

When Jesus saw him lie, and knew that he had been now a long time in that case, he saith unto him, Wilt thou be made whole.?

The impotent man answered him, Sir, I have no man, when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool: but while I am coming, another steppeth down before me.Jesus saith unto him, Rise , take up thy bed and walk.

And immediately, the man was made whole, and took up his bed, and walked”.

Brethren, people may have called you impotent. Perhaps, your situation is that people are tired of assisting you or you have been told that you can never have children? Do not worry those are the views of man. God has the final say on your life not man.

Seek the superior power of God. Invite the invisible power that does visible things to do the miraculous in your life and you will testify in Jesus name.

May I share this brief testimony before we get back to our topic.

A couple, married for years, had the desire to have biological children. They consulted many medical practitioners. In the process, the wife was told that one of her two fallopian tubes needed to be removed because it was damaged . She agreed and went through surgery. Despite, the pain that she went through and the huge amount involved, no conception took place.

Naturally, she became unhappy. At times, her husband would visit his frustration on her. She kept calm but then decided to go to change her church and move to a Pentecostal church where issues of delay in child bearing are being addressed.She went to Laughter Foundation Ministry. The lady succeeded in getting her husband to go with her.To shorten the story, with one ovary, God intervened. She conceived and had a set of triplets, two boys and a girl.

Some other churches also have such amazing testimonies. Brethren, pray and let the Lord guide you to worship under the right Anointing.In the name of Jesus, it does not matter, how long that challenge has been with you, it doesn’t matter how complicated it looks, the power of God will make you overcome soon.

Why am I suggesting you should pray for Divine Guidance?Isaiah 48 vs. 17: “ Thus saith the LORD, thy Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel; I am the LORD thy God which teacheth thee to profit, which leadeth thee by the way that thou shouldest go”.You don’t need to be hooked to a church that does not address your need. If God directs you to change, please change.

You may be worried that you would become an ordinary member in the new church, it doesn’t matter. Just obey the Holy Spirit.Abram had to relocate before the yoke of barrenness in his family was broken. Genesis 12 vs. 1&2 is my authority. It states: “ Now the LORD had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will shew thee: And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: “.If Abram had not relocated, perhaps Isaac would not have been born. Brethren, Jesus remains the same. Once he has spoken, that word is a testimony on the way.

Its manifestation in your life, depends on your attitude to the word.Philippians 2 vs. 9&10 testifies to Jesus : “ Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name.

That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;”. Barrenness, sickness, stagnation of any kind, loneliness, academic failure, all these issues must bow at the name of Jesus.

These challenges signify darkness in a person’s life and they must bow to the light of God. 1st John 1 vs. 5-7 : “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth.But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son, cleanseth us from all sin”.

Brethren, it is you that would take a decision either to walk in the Light of God or allow the forces of darkness to dominate your life. If you continue to say, “ what will be will be” or why has God not answered me all these years”, you have submitted to the forces of darkness that can never bring you joy.

Invite Jesus into your life, into that situation. If you have done so, be committed to it and live a Godly life.

Our Lord that lives, will bring back to life everything that is dead or stagnant in your life in Jesus name.

Shalom!

Notes- John 14 vs. 26- Jesus speaks more about the Holy Spirit.

