Jonah jang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang has said that the pardon and release of former Governors Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State is something to cheer about.

Senator Jang who expressed gratitude for the development and urged the two former Governors to put behind their ordeals and concentrate on the task of making the nation a better place.

In a statement issued in Jos on Friday, through his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, he stressed, “The news that the National Council of State has granted pardon to former Governor of Plateau State, Chief Joshua Chibi Dariye and former Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba amongst others is a cheering one and provides Plateau and Taraba people a moment of respite from the unending, unsavoury happenings bedeviling the nation.

“Since the news filtered out that the Council of State had granted the pardon and President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of the former Governors , there have been wild jubilations with pictures of both bearing various inscriptions trending on social networking platforms. This shows that the pardon of the former Governors is indeed the wishes of the people .

“We express our gratitude to the President for heeding the calls by many including Senator Jonah David Jang who in 2021 made a passionate appeal to Mr. President for the pardon and release of Senator Dariye and former Governor Jolly Nyame to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

We welcome our leaders home and wish them success especially as we look forward to having them return to a turf they are familiar with, politicking and providing leadership for our people. We also urge both leaders to put behind their ordeals and concentrate on the onerous task of making the nation a better place.”