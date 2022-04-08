The Informant247, one of the major online news media in Nigeria has launched fact-checking platform designed to combat the spread of misinformation and fake news in the country.

Under this arrangement, the Informant247 fact-check team will verify false and misleading information on any social media platform in the country.

According to the team leader, doubled as a news editor, Akewushola Afeez, the fact-checking platform will allow the online medium to counter the spread of misinformation by verifying the authenticity of the report and investigate further by contacting the appropriate for thorough inquiry.

The Fact Check team leader said, “The Informant247 is happy to be examining fake news on social media platforms by our fact-checking team.

“This is a milestone project that’s meant to feed the public on clean and healthy information. It is a major editorial priority for the Informant247 to engage our audiences on fact-based journalism.

“And the motive behind this, was also to allow the Informant247 journalists to better cover and track misinformation trends on the social media and report them on our official website theinformant247.com.

“At the Informant247, we are actively working to create a safe and supportive environment for our users and make sure that they are well informed on fact-based reports.”

“We have created a niche for Fact Checking reports on our website and we promise to continue to tag fake news accounts on social media through our latest Fact-Checking Platform.”

Since the Informant247 began operation in 2017, it has launched The Informant247 Foundation for Investigative Journalism in 2021 and grown to become one the major online news media in Nigeria.

The Informant247 has more than 20 journalists working with the medium and no fewer than 50 student journalists attached to various editors for training and re-training purposes.