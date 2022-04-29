… Picks APC senatorial nomination form

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Frontline Senatorial Aspirant for the Benue South Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress APC, Engr Austin Oleho has said his mission to contest for a seat in the Nigerian Senate is borne out of the desire to liberate his people from economic degradation.

Oleho made the remarks on Thursday in Abuja while addressing the press shortly after picking up his nomination form at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

He noted that the people of Benue South have for so long been relegated to the background hence the need for his intervention.

He said, “I’ve seen the need to come to rescue my people from the continuous decadence of social infrastructure to economic activity and total lifetime value.

“Things have deteriorated so much in my environment. And I think I have to come to the rescue.

On the issue of lingering security crisis Engr Oleho said, “If all the indices are corrected and everyone engaged economically, the situation will no doubt be abated.

“We have an oversight function overall functions of government and security, but you need to connect it to all other functions of government, because if the education is proper, if our people are trained properly, to be more of value to themselves to be employable, and to be able to generate valuable economic values, then we will have enough distractions for the youth that they won’t be thinking of becoming criminals”.

“Also, our systems are porous and we need to fortify our security systems. We have the military, we have the Para-military, we have our support functions.

“What I would do definitely, is to ensure that the necessary provisions in terms of funding in terms of the tools, in terms of the enablement and all the sophisticated system we have worldwide, are deployed to the oversight functions through engagement, fruitfully with the executives who ensure that our security system are properly equipped to do the job they should do.

“So economically, we need to jump-start the states. We need to get the state working. And then we need to also bring awareness to the people. I believe that doing all that we’ll be able to curb the security situation we have in our state.

“And I want to thank everybody that had supported this project so far. I want to thank the Almighty for giving us life to witness the transformation that is about to happen. And today is the beginning of the rest of the major part of the project”, he added.