Dear Bunmi,

My husband and I have been married for 12 years and have children. Recently, he’s become more and more obsessed with sex – he wants it all of the time and I’ve just found out he sometimes spikes my drink to make me hornier in bed. I still love him, but what can I do?



Reggy, by e-mail.

Dear Reggy,

Your husband’s totally out of order here. You must tell him that spiking your drink is unacceptable behaviour and, if he carries on, it could end up resulting in your not wanting sex with him at all. In the meantime, I would watch my drink, if I were you!

Your husband obviously has a problem with sex and this is making him desperate. He might need professional counselling to get to the root of the problem and bring your relationship back into balance.