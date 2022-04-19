By Chinonso Alozie & Ike Uchechukwu

A leader of the “Unknown gunmen” popularly known as “Evil forest” terrorising Orlu and Orsu Local Government Areas of Imo State was, Sunday, gunned down at Ihioma in Orlu Local Government Area of the state by operatives of the Joint Security Task Force.

It was gathered, yesterday, that the notorious gang leader was killed during a gun battle around Akatta, Ihioma, axis of Orlu.

A security source told Vanguard: “These hoodlums entered the Orlu town through the Banana junction, shooting sporadically and you know our base is not far from the banana junction in Orlu.

“The soldiers responded and moved down to the Banana junction and by the time they saw the soldiers coming they ran towards Akatta, Ihioma axis and the soldiers followed them. It was there that they killed the gang leader.”

They also claimed that the “Evil forest” is from Amadim, Amaifeke in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Also confirming the killing, yesterday, in Abuja, Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the gunman was killed in an encounter at Ihioma community in Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

Nwachukwu said troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army encountered members of the separatist group, who were firing sporadically at Banana Junction to enforce their illegal “sit-at-home” order on law-abiding citizens.

According to him, on sighting the troops, the IPOB/ESN criminals withdrew in a blue Toyota Highlander towards Ihioma community for reinforcement.

“In the firefight that ensued, one of the criminals was taken out, while others fled in disarray. Troops are combing the general area in a follow-up operation to track down the fleeing dissidents.

“Having suffered casualty and effectively denied freedom of action by the troops, the group have resorted to cheap propaganda to whip up public sentiments.“This, they have done by circulating a doctored video on the social media alleging troops’ complicity in their mindless atrocities. This propaganda should be disregarded in its entirety.”

Kidnap kingpin, 3 others arrested in C’River hotel

In a related development, a notorious kidnap kingpin, Godswill Emmanuel a.k.a Emperor and three other members of his gang, who reportedly shot Governor Ayade’s Security Adviser, Ani Esin in 2018, were, weekend, arrested in Cross River State.

A security source said Emperor was declared wanted by the state government in 2018 as well as the police, after he attacked and shot the Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade, Ani Esin, in his residence.

The source said: ”The Tactical Unit of AKCS acting on credible intelligence extended surveillance and swooped into Opitex Guest House at Camp 29 in Anigeje, Akampka Local Government Area.

“It was at the hotel they arrested Emmanuel Godswill, aka Emperor, a notorious kidnapper, armed robber, who has been on the command/state’s wanted list for shooting the ex-Security Adviser to Gov Ayade and kidnapped Mrs Veronica, wife of an Immigration Officer, as well as robbed Mr Ikechukwu Nzie at Mary Slessor, dispossessing him of his car (Toyota Corolla, 2005 model) among other valuables.

“Emperor was arrested alongside his second in command, Denis Onyekachi, a.k.a Jagaban and his Chief Striker, Edet Okon, the trio have confessed to various crimes, including the kidnap incident in 2018, 2019 and so on,” the source revealed.

Similarly, another kidnapper, an arsonist who has been terrorizing Akpabuyo, Odukpani and other environs and has also been on the state wanted list was also apprehended by a tactical Unit of AKCS in conjunction with Op’ Akpakwu.

Contacted, yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, who confirmed the arrest said his men were battle ready for criminals in the state.

